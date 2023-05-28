Raider Corey Harawira-Naera is conscious and speaking after suffering a seizure midway through Saturday night's match against South Sydney.

Worrying scenes broke out during the second half of the match when the Canberra forward was seen on the ground convulsing, with play brought to a stop and players from both sides shielding Harawira-Naera, who was taken off the field in a medicab.

Harawira-Naera was soon taken to hospital accompanied by a Raiders staff member and was conscious as he gained medical attention.

Speaking after the seven-point win, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart provided an update on Harawira-Naera, while expressing appreciation toward those who helped during the traumatic experience.

"I just spoke to the doctor. He said he's had a seizure and they're unsure in regards to why" Stuart told Fox League.

"It doesn't seem to be of any contact to the head, so they're at a bit of a loss at the moment in regards to why it occurred. He's off to hospital now and obviously all our thoughts and prayers are with him.

Our thoughts are with Corey Harawira-Naera, the Raiders and the entire Rugby League community after Corey was stretchered from the field. pic.twitter.com/0wLbMKbwsG — Fox League (@FOXNRL) May 27, 2023

"His family can understand he's in the best care. The medical staff here have done a wonderful job so far. He's off to hospital now, he's in good hands.

"We often say that we've got a very close bunch here. The comradery and spirit amongst them is very high. You could see how they shielded Corey when he was on the ground, they didn't want anybody to see what he was going through, that's a form of protection in its own.

"I was very proud of the win, but I'm more happy that Corey is conscious and in good hands."

After the game Stuart labelled the situation as 'uncommon and scary', particularly when involving a close friend.

On Sunday morning Harawira-Naera expressed his gratitude for all the support he has received since the match, revealing he is on the mend and will require further scans before eyeing a return.

"I got discharged from hospital at about 3:30am this morning," Harawira-Naera said in a video released by the club.

"Firstly I want to thank the boys from both teams, our boys and the Rabbitohs, our staff, the medical staff and the Rabbitohs medical staff, the paramedics, the doctors, coaching staff from both teams have shown concern, as well as all the footy fans, Raiders fans, family, friends.

A message from Corey Harawira-Naera 💚 pic.twitter.com/5rzfYahqVs — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) May 28, 2023

"I've been pretty fortunate to receive a lot of messages about what happened last night and I'm doing a lot better now.

"Love to you all for thinking of me. I'm back on the mend, not in the clear yet but we'll get some more scans. Health comes first but I'm hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible.

"I'm very fortunate to have a lot of people concerned about me and thinking of me."

Canberra are expected to provide a further update on Harawira-Naera's health in the coming days, while their next match will take place on Friday night against the Wests Tigers in Campbelltown.