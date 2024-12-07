Hard hitting Dolphins forward Max Plath has revealed he doesn't mind where he plays in 2025.

-While Tom Gilbert was supposed to be the starting lock for the Redcliffe-based outfit in 2024, he never made it onto the field after suffering an ACL injury during a pre-season trial.

His recovery from that has had plenty of bumps in the road, but it was recently confirmed he is on track for Round 1.

That creates a mega question. While Gilbert has played second-row, including at State of Origin level, his best position is widely regarded as a lock forward.

In what will likely be Kristian Woolf's trickiest off-season call, he needs to pick between Plath and Gilbert.

Speaking to News Corp, though, Plath, who acknowledged competition for the spot will be healthy, said he was happy to play wherever.

"We will see how we go. I am sure we (Gilbert and I) will compete as hard as we can for it. I think it is healthy for both of us to keep pushing each other," Plath told the publication.

"Tommy Gilbert's best position is probably lock, so I am happy to play wherever is best for the team.

"I am lucky that I can play in a couple of positions. I am happy to play anywhere so long as we have a stronger team."

Plath wasn't a lock when he came into the competition, being acknowledged as a hooker or half. His size and strength allowed him to make the move into the forward pack with ease, though, and he became one of the Dolphins' most important players during a breakout season.

The tenacious youngster said he wants to become a quality hooker, but playing in the 17 every week is his goal.

"I have done a lot of reps there, but now it is about getting more reps at hooker and developing my game to the next level and being a real quality hooker," Plath added.

"Hopefully, then I can open myself up to more positions and being in the 17 all the time."

Plath was regularly in line for praise from former coach Wayne Bennett during the 2024 season, where he scored four tries and averaged 81 metres per contest to go with 42 tackles on average across 21 games at 95 per cent.