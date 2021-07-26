Current interim coach Josh Hannay will remain at the Sharks next season working alongside incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

Hannay stepped into the head coaching role mid-way through the season and has overseen the Sharks to six wins in 12 games.

Hannay said that he was thrilled to be able to continue on at Cronulla when Fitzgibbon arrives.

“The club is in a great position to enjoy a future of sustained success and I’m looking forward to playing my part,” Hannay said.

“Moving to Cronulla to continue my coaching journey was a big move for my family and I and I’m now excited to be able to continue to work with this group of players and all the wonderful people involved with the Cronulla Sharks football club,” Hannay said.

“I look forward to working with incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon and through the discussions we’ve had along the way, I’m more than confident Craig and I will form a strong partnership and be very much aligned with our values and views on the game.

Hannay said that the current group of players at the Sharks gave him a passion and fire for coaching that he hasn't experienced previously. That passion made it an easy decision to stay at the Shire.

“On a professional note, I’ve never enjoyed coaching as much as I have working with this group of players, they genuinely care for each other and the club and have an appetite to get better that makes them a joy to work with day in day out.

“I thank Dino (Mezzatesta), Chairman Steve Mace and the Board, and also Craig for showing faith in me in offering me the opportunity to continue to grow and work with this group of players,” Hannay added.

Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta spoke glowingly about the impact Hannay had had on the club in his time there and in particular his time as head coach.

“In coaching the Cowboys in similar circumstances last year, Josh isn’t foreign in having to take over the reins as a head coach and he accepted the additional responsibilities with us earlier this season without hesitation. He put the Club first in carrying out his duties without question,” Mezzatesta said.

“Since stepping up into the head coaching role Josh has been tremendous with the playing group and staff and we are delighted he will continue to be part of what the Sharks are building both in terms of our roster and more importantly the culture we are looking to create.

Fitzgibbon was thrilled to see Hannay signed on the dotted line for next season. He said he was looking forward to working with the experienced assistant next season as they aim to take the Sharks back up the table.

“It’s great news that Josh has agreed to stay on at the Sharks and be a part of the coaching team next year. He’s done an outstanding job this year to have the Sharks in finals contention coming into the back end of the season,” Fitzgibbon said.

“We’ve already had a number of conversations this year about the game in general but also in regard to the Sharks in 2022 and I look forward to working more closely with Josh from the start of next year’s pre-season.”