Injuries to Latrell Mitchell and Campbell Graham and the representative retirement of Jack Wighton has opened the door for Dolphins' Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to make his international debut for the Australian Kangaroos.

Joining The Dolphins for their maiden season, Tabuai-Fidow has had a breakout season for the club that saw him called up to the Queensland setup.

The Dolphins Fan-Voted Most Valuable Player will be looking to improve his representative honours, even if it means transitioning from fullback to the centres. Playing in the centres for Queensland, he has managed to score five tries in four appearances.

“Centre would be my second position to play, especially at rep level,” the Dolphin told News Corp.

“I do enjoy it. If a centre spot is there, I will put my hand up for it and take it with two hands. I'll be grateful for the opportunity. It will be a big honour for myself and my family.”

'The Hammer' has also credited Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett for his breakout season.

“I've really enjoyed it. It's been a good season for me playing the position (fullback) I like and that is my favourite,” he added.

“To play freely and do my own thing out there has been a big thing for myself. When I'm having fun out there I play good footy.

“Wayne has freed me up. He tells me to go out there and play footy. That's all he wants us to do.

“I'm an off-the-cuff player. I'm not really into ‘do this, do that'. Having that freedom to just go and play footy and be me out there is a big thing for me.”

If he makes his international debut for Australia, it will be less than 12 months since he represented Samoa during last year's World Cup.

However, he is now committed to playing for Australia after missing the World Cup final game against the Kangaroos, having been edged out by the likes of Brian To'o, Tim Lafai, Stephen Crichton and Taylan May.

“I've worn the Samoan jersey but I was born in Australia and am from Cairns, my mum is from Australia,” he said.

“It's a great honour to make the Aussie squad. That was probably my big goal.”