As the Wests Tigers attempt to win their third game of the season this week against the Gold Coast Titans, they have suffered a significant double blow in the lead-up to the match.

Amid a halves crisis, Jayden Sullivan has been ruled out for up to a month after it was revealed he has been diagnosed with a broken finger from their game against the Dragons, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The publication also reports that five-eighth Lachlan Galvin will be rested from Round 15 as he continues to battle a hand injury that has plagued him for the past few weeks.

This comes after Alex Twal left last week's game in a moon boot and was sent for scans after sustaining a foot injury, and winger Solomon Alaimalo (concussion) will face the mandatory 11-day stand-down period, per AAP.

Apisai Koroisau has emerged as the likely option to play alongside Aidan Sezer (who will return from suspension) in the halves, which would see Tallyn Da Silva start at hooker.

However, the club could also unveil train and trial players Iverson Matai or Declan Casey in the halves.

Casey has been playing five-eighth in the NSW Cup in recent weeks, while Matai has spent this season transitioning between the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup in the halves.

Recruited from the Canterbury Bulldogs last season, Matai is a former student of Endeavour Sports High School and was awarded the Sydney East Blue in 2021 for excellence, leadership and values in rugby league.

The club has also provided an injury update on Adam Doueihi (ACL), Latu Fainu (hamstring), John Bateman (pec), Junior Tupou (lisfranc) and Chris Faagutu (syndesmosis), per NBWT.

According to the club's Head of Performance Peter Moussa, Douehi will make his return to the field this weekend for the first time this season while Latu Fainu is training normally - it is unlikely he will be rushed backed due to his young age.

Second-rower John Bateman should return in three weeks. Junior Tupou is at least a month from returning, and U19s QLD representative Chris Faagutu sustained a syndesmosis injury last weekend but has avoided surgery - he will return in 4-6 weeks.

David Klemmer (suspension) also remains on the sidelines until Round 17, while second-rower Isaiah Papali'i (ankle) will make his return in Round 22.