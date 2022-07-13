A chaotic and brutal first half of the State of Origin decider in Brisbane where three players found themselves ruled out of the game in the opening five minutes has seen the NSW Blues take a two-point lead into the dressing sheds over the QLD Maroons.

The opening minutes of the contest could be best described as ferocious, with all of Cameron Murray, Selwyn Cobbo and Lindsay Collins ruled out of the game with Category 1 HIA symptoms.

The Blues were the first impacted, losing gun forward Cameron Murray after he was involved in a head collision with Corey Oates.

Selwyn Cobbo was out of the game just a minute later after making contact with the thigh of a teammate. Immediate concern was shown for a spinal injury, however, he would ultimately be able to walk to the medicab before being driven off the ground and classed as a Category 1.

Collins was then involved in a head collision and taken from the ground.

The game then settled down to an extent, although both teams still had instances of push and shove, not aided by a Tino Fa'asuamaleaui high shot on Matt Burton.

The Queenslanders would score the opening try of the game through Valentine Holmes off a wonderful short ball from Tom Dearden on debut.

It was all the Blues from there though as they managed to get back in front on the scoreboard with tries to Jarome Luai off a Nathan Cleary grubber, before Jacob Saifiti was able to crash over off the bench.

Saifiti was a major part of the Blues taking over control of the match, making some enormous runs up the middle third following the controversy following his selection.

An obstruction penalty from Jake Trbojevic allowed the Maroons back onto the attack in the final minutes of the first half.

Queensland managed to ruin that opportunity, however, received another as Daniel Tupou managed to drop a bomb over the sideline with just 90 seconds remaining in the half.

A pair of six agains with 40 seconds remaining ensures Queensland would hold the ball until the halftime siren, and it did the trick, with a Harry Grant grubber being planted in the in goal by Kurt Capewell to tie the game up at the break.

Valentine Holmes missing the conversion ensured the Blues would retain a two-point lead at the break.

James Tedesco continued to stamp his authority as the Blues' most important player, running for 150 metres in the opening half an hour of the contest.

Match summary

QLD Maroons 10 (Tries: Valentine Holmes, Kurt Capewell; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 1/2), trail NSW Blues 12 (Tries: Jarome Luai, Jacob Saifiti; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 2/2)