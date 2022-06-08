A fast-paced, intense opening half of the 2022 State of Origin series has seen the Queensland Maroons take a narrow two-point lead into the halftime break over the New South Wales Blues.

The narrow lead of six points to four was set up by the moment of the first half, with Selwyn Cobbo making a break down the right hand side off a ball which had bounced its way out wide from Kalyn Ponga.

A desperate grubber from Cobbo would then make its way into the in goal, with veteran Queensland centre Dane Gagai chasing the ball down to score the opening try of the contest.

It was a try which turned around the early deficit, following the first try of the game to Jack Wighton.

The Blues' opening try had seen Brad Fittler's side switch left from Damien Cook, to Nathan Cleary and then onto Jarome Luai, who passed to Wighton. He had far too much strength and would ultimately burst through Gagai and Cobbo to score.

NSW had seemed to hit back right before the halftime bell through Junior Paulo, who put on some footwork at the line, however, it was overruled by the bunker on account of an obstruction.

Queensland's outside backs have also taken a hit during the first half, with Xavier Coates taken from the field in the 28th minute on account of a high ankle sprain. His absence from the contest has forced Queensland into a reshuffle, with Kurt Caepwell to play in the centres for the remainder of the game, pushing Valentine Holmes onto the wing.

The Blues also had an injury scare in the opening minutes, with Isaah Yeo reeling out of a tackle and appearing to stumble, however, he was cleared by both the independed doctor and NSW trainer of concussion symptoms.

First half summary

NSW Blues 4 (Try: Jack Wighton) trail QLD Maroons 6 (Try: Dane Gagai; conversion: Valentine Holmes 1/1)