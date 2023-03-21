Payne Haas has taken an early commanding lead at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard, sitting on 53 votes out of a possible 60 from the opening three rounds.

After a disappointing finish to the 2022 season, Haas has taken command of the Broncos early in the new season, and registered a perfect score of 20 during a thumping win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday evening.

Round 3 saw a number of players earn themselves unanimous man of the match performances from our judging panel, with Haas joined by Tesi Niu, Te Maire Martin and Tom Starling as the week's top players.

It's Jacob Kiraz who has moved into second spot on the leaderboard though, while J'maine Hopgood is still in third despite not registering a vote during the Parramatta Eels' loss to the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday evening.

Here are all the votes from Round 3.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

In what was a high-scoring thriller to open the weekend, the Sea Eagles would take the chocolates over the Eels, with Tom Trbojevic and Josh Schuster impressing on the first occasion their new combination in the spine played together. Clint Gutherson was the undoubted best for the blue and gold.

Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins

The Dolphins have continued their exceptional start to the season, knocking over the Knights on Friday in the Hunter during what was their first away game. Tesi Niu scored a hat-trick, while Euan Aitken and Tom Gilbert also had outstanding games. Lachlan Miller continues to impress for the Knights following his off-season switch from the Cronulla Sharks.

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Roosters were able to win their second game of the year in a topsy-turvy encounter against the Rabbitohs as the NRL's oldest rivalry continued. It was a former Rabbitoh in Jaxson Paulo who was among the best on ground too, while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves led the way in the forwards.

Gold Coast Titans vs Melbourne Storm

The Titans caused one of the many upsets in Round 3, knocking over the Storm in a game where more than 70 points were scored. Despite the Titans' win, there was no clear cut best on ground, with Harry Grant and AJ Brimson enjoying the votes at the top of the pile. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui also continued his strong form with a wonderful performance.

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

Te Maire Martin proved just how valuable he will prove to be to the Warriors in the middle game on Saturday, firing them to a surprise win over the Cowboys in Townsville. Marcelo Montoya and Wayde Egan were the other standout performers for the Warriors, while Addin Fonua-Blake dominated in the middle third.

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Broncos and Dragons slugged it out in an even encounter for the best part of 70 minutes before the Broncos, led by Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Adam Reynolds and Reece Walsh, kicked away to put the Dragons to the sword in what ultimately red like a thrashing.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

The Bulldogs were again led by their outside backs in another win, this time at Belmore over the struggling Wests Tigers. Paul Alamoti and Jacob Kiraz were leaps ahead of their opposition, while Matt Burton had his best game of the season by the length of the straight.

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

The Raiders found a way to get the better of the Sharks in Canberra to close out the round, with last year's semi-finalists from the Shire struggling to get going without Nicho Hynes. Tom Starling dominated out of the ruck for the Raiders, while Corey Horsburgh and Joseph Tapine were also exceptional.

Top ten

View the full leaderboard here