Payne Haas' younger brother Klese is set to hit the open market as he searches for a new home from the start of the 2025 NRL season.

It was rumoured at one point last year that Klese could have been the biggest reason for Payne to consider a change of clubs, but the Origin forward eventually re-signed with the Broncos on a million-dollar or more per season deal to commit at Red Hill long-term.

Klese is now set to be the next Haas hitting the open market according to a Daily Telegraph report, with the youngster unable to secure an upgrade at the Titans thanks to the considerable cash they have already put into their forward pack.

Both Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita used their contract out clauses linked to Justin Holbrook's departure last year to sign long-term, big-money deals with the Titans. Fa'asuamaleaui in particular is set to be a Titan for life, while Fifita is going nowhere for at least the next four years.

In terms of opportunity and money, that is bad news for the younger Haas, who turned 21 during the opening weekend of the 2023 NRL season and has impressed with his on-field ability.

Off-contract at the end of 2024, Haas is able to hit the open market from November 1 to lock up a new deal for 2025, and it now appears almost certain he won't re-sign with the Titans. The Gold Coast, who have a number of other players across their squad locked up on long-term deals, are also looking to splash cash for a big-name halfback in the coming seasons.

Haas could yet find his way to the Broncos alongside brother Payne, with the club's only forward signing for next year being Fletcher Baker. Brisbane's salary cap is stretched, but a signing like Haas could provide value for money and speak volumes to their commitment for big brother Payne.

Plenty of other clubs could yet come to the party in pursuit of the young forward, although his appetite to stray away from the south east corner of Queensland is unclear.

Haas played 15 first-grade games for the Titans in 2023, taking his career tally to 17, with three tries, 11 offloads and a 94 per cent tackle efficiency during 2023.