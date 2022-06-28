Despite being hit with what appeared to be a corked leg during New South Wales' series-levelling win in the west on Sunday, Broncos and Blues prop Payne Haas looks set to pull the boots on this weekend.

Having sent shockwaves through both Brad Fittler and Kevin Walters' camps last weekend, the 22-year-old has reportedly told the latter that he is willing to bite down on the bit and face the Cowboys this Saturday night.

According to reports from News Corp, Haas has signalled that he has no intention to take any time away from the action, irrespective of his hampered shoulders and lower left leg.

With the Broncos set to travel to Townsville for an all-Queensland, top-five battle, Haas' presence is imperative for Brisbane's chances of victory.

And should the Newcastle-born bruiser make it through the potential finals preview without further impediments, it appears all but certain that Haas will re-take his place in Fittler's side for the series decider on July 13.

Still, should a worst-case scenario unfold for fans of the River City side and those living south of the Tweed, Fittler will still have options ahead of him in Haas' absence.

Haas has until Saturday evening to prove his fitness, with the Broncos fixtured to do battle at Queensland Country Bank Stadium at 5:30pm (AEST) on Saturday night.