Game 2 of the Origin series saw a completely different contest to the series opener. This came on the back of a raft of changes by Blues coach Brad Fittler.

Given the blow out in the Origin Two scoreline, you'd have to believe Fittler would love to name the same squad for the decider.

Outside of the temptation to pick Latrell Mitchell, if fit, the ideal situation would be to name the same starting 17, with perhaps Jack Wighton coming in at 18th man just in case.

Unfortunately for Fittler, as I write this, that might not be completely left to him.

Payne Haas is reportedly in real doubt of missing Game 3 due to injury. He was seen in a moon boot following the game and it's 50/50 as to whether he'll even be named for the Broncos this weekend.

Payne Haas is impossible to replace but the Blues may not have a choice. If the injury is as bad as NSW fans hope it is not, Fittler will have to name a replacement.

Given that the Blues named only the one prop on the bench for Game 2, I'm going to assume they need to replace a similar big man to Haas. This means the likes of Tariq Sims, Haumole Olakau'atu and the like will miss out. Therefore they're not mentioned below.

Below are the five men I believe will be in the running for an Origin 3 call up if the unthinkable is true and Haas is unavailable: