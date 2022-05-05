The messy legal battle between bruising Bronco Payne Haas and his former manager has taken an intriguing twist with the 22-year-old being sued for a six-figure sum amidst claims of an off-field cover-up.

While News Corp has claimed that Haas has been offered a contract extension worth $5.75 million over six years, with legal proceedings between he and his former representative, Chris Orr, still ongoing, the prop's pen is yet to meet paper.

Despite already commencing litigations against Orr due to a belief that his current contract at Red Hill remains under market value, Haas is being countersued for allegedly failing to make payments to Orr worth the value of $201,200.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Orr has also alleged that Haas played a role in an off-field cover-up that was wedged between several of the controversial forward's other misdeeds.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Haas was said to have been stopped by law enforcers after driving without a license and while operating a mobile phone in April of 2019.

The NSW Blues representative was eventually fined $10,000 by Red Hill powerbrokers, as well as slapping him with a breach notice and forcing him to undertake a guidance driving course.

However, this course of action was said to have taken place following a period of time in which Haas had kept the crimes concealed from the club.

Chronologically, these specific breaches took place just months after Haas was hit with a four-game ban and $20,000 fine by the NRL's Integrity Unity following his failure to comply with investigations into a pair of incidents that involved unnamed family members.

Haas' heels were again muddied in January of 2021 when he was levelled with a $50,000 fine from the league and another three-game ban for reportedly intimidating a female member of the Queensland police force.

Following his pokies punch-up with current teammate Albert Kelly which saw him sit out Round 6 of this season, Haas' wrap sheet has seen him miss eight weeks of football with his bottom line taking a $90,000 hit.

Although the contract extension currently on offer from Brisbane would see his annual wage jump from $750,000 per annum to nigh-on $1 million for a single season's work, it is believed that the Newcastle-born star is unwilling to ink anything while his furore with Orr is still live.

This stand-off has now entered its eighth month according to News Corp.

Haas is currently contracted to the club until the cessation of the 2024 season and is expected to earn $800k and $850k for the next two seasons, with the aforementioned extension set to keep him in the Sunshine State until 2027 if signed.

It is not yet known whether the Broncos will be issuing a statement regarding the ongoing saga.