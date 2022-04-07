Broncos duo Payne Haas and Albert Kelly appear set to be slapped with suspensions for their role in a highly publicised public bout.

The juxtaposed pair were caught on camera in a toe-to-toe stoush after Kelly was said to have stood on the forward's fresh pair of white sneakers.

While certain footballing fanatics have claimed that the physical disagreement is nothing more than a storm in a teacup, reports from The Daily Telegraph claim that both the 31-year-old and 22-year-old are facing bans of up to two weeks.

Although Haas has been named in Kevin Walters' line-up to face the Roosters on Friday night, the suspension set to be handed down by the NRL's Integrity Unit will likely be served between Rounds 6 and 7.

This extension is reportedly due to the fact that CCTV footage of the public punch-on is still being reviewed at league headquarters.

Having drawn the attention of the game's off-field adjudicators twice in the past 36 months, the Origin forward is on thin ice - but with his form currently red hot, those at Red Hill would have been willing to forgive and forget had it been the lock's first flirtation with falling foul.

For the currently injured Kelly, a ban of any length will be served once the journeyman is fit for selection.

Should a fortnight suspension be handed Haas' way, it would bring his wrap sheet to a combined four weeks on the sideline and a bottom line lightened by $70,000 of fines.

Despite the real prospect of deregistration from the competition if his hands don't remain in his pockets, Walters backed Haas publically.

“We support Payne 100 per cent,” Walters was quoted by the News Corp publication.

“We love what he does on the field and he is working hard on himself off the field.

“I’m disappointed it happened. I wasn’t pissed off because I know what blokes are like. I’ve been living in this world for a long time, things can happen.

“It’s just an incident and those two boys are remorseful for their actions.

“I don’t think Payne did a whole lot wrong. He was trying to do the right thing by his teammate who stepped out of line.

“He tried to calm the situation.”

Walters also delineated that as a devout Muslim currently observing Ramadan, Haas wasn't intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“It certainly wasn’t alcohol-related with Payne,” he said.

“It was unfortunate that it was him. I believe he was trying to do the right thing."