Phil Gould commits to Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 18: Former Penrith Panthers General Manager of Football Phil Gould in the mounting yard to watch his horse Jailbreak compete in race 1 during Sydney Racing at Rosehill Gardens on May 18, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Current New Zealand Warriors consultant and NRL cult hero, Phil Gould, has rejected advances from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, strongly re-iterating to the Warriors franchise and fans that he is there to stay, posting “I’m very committed to my role with @NZWarriors and the long term vision we share,” on twitter.

Gus’ rejection of the job offer leaves the Bulldogs still on the hunt for a new Head of Football, a position which has been vacant since Steve Price‘s departure in October last year.

Bulldogs CEO John Khoury has confirmed “We are talking to quite a few people.”

Loading