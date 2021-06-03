Current New Zealand Warriors consultant and NRL cult hero, Phil Gould, has rejected advances from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, strongly re-iterating to the Warriors franchise and fans that he is there to stay, posting “I’m very committed to my role with @NZWarriors and the long term vision we share,” on twitter.

Bulldogs did approach me some weeks ago regarding a possible role with the club. I informed Bulldog Chairman John Khoury early last week that I could not accept the very kind offer. I’m very committed to my role with @NZWarriors and the long term vision we share. Thank you. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) June 2, 2021

Gus’ rejection of the job offer leaves the Bulldogs still on the hunt for a new Head of Football, a position which has been vacant since Steve Price‘s departure in October last year.

Bulldogs CEO John Khoury has confirmed “We are talking to quite a few people.”