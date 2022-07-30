Joseph Tapine has been controversially sin binned on Saturday afternoon during the first half of the clash between the Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders.

The Raiders found themselves reduced to 12 men in the lead up to halftime after taking a 16 points to 6 lead during the early exchanges of a scrappy contest at Robina.

It was an incident shortly before the break which will dominate discussions though, with Titans' hooker Aaron Booth appearing to commit a cannonball tackle on a prone Joseph Tapine.

Tapine was standing in a two-man tackle around 40 metres out, before Booth attacked his legs, making heavy contact around the knees, although it was unclear on first glance whether the contact was above or equal with his knees.

Tapine - and teammates - took immediate exception to the tackle, with push and shove between the two teams following.

The Raiders' prop however, who has been among their best players on a consistent basis in recent times, was sent to the sin bin for punching after the tackle, while Booth had the tackle cleared by Kasey Badger in the bunker and Ben Cummins as the on-field referee.

Booth could still face a nervous wait for the match review committee's findings, although it being a first offence for the season would leave him eligible for a fine he receives a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. Anything more than Grade 1 will leave him looking at a suspension if the match review committee disagree with the bunker.

Tapine also has no offences so far this year, and would escape with a fine if he was slapped with a Grade 1 charge.

The Raiders almost made it to halftime without conceding points, however, Tanah Boyd would crash over for the Titans in the final play of the half, leaving the scoreline separated by less than a converted try at the break.

The match review committee will release their findings on Sunday morning.