Canberra fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad suffered a gruesome injury in the Raiders six-point win over the Rabbitohs last night.
Nicoll-Klokstad left the field holding his left hand with blood pouring out of his fifth finger.
It was confirmed that he suffered a compound dislocation, meaning the bone pierced the skin but the bone wasn’t broken.
According to NRL Physio, Nicoll-Klokstad will miss one to three weeks as long as there isn’t serious tendon damage.
However, the worse-case scenario would be a fracture and tendon damage which would mean more than eight weeks on the sideline.
Compound dislocation or fracture of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s 5th finger. Initial word is suspected dislocation.
Best case: clean dislocation, 1-3 weeks
If fractured: at least 3-4 weeks for adequate bone healing.
Hope no significant tendon involvement (8+ weeks). pic.twitter.com/wWGemBuApR
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 25, 2020
Ouch.