Canberra fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad suffered a gruesome injury in the Raiders six-point win over the Rabbitohs last night.

Nicoll-Klokstad left the field holding his left hand with blood pouring out of his fifth finger.

It was confirmed that he suffered a compound dislocation, meaning the bone pierced the skin but the bone wasn’t broken.

According to NRL Physio, Nicoll-Klokstad will miss one to three weeks as long as there isn’t serious tendon damage.

However, the worse-case scenario would be a fracture and tendon damage which would mean more than eight weeks on the sideline.