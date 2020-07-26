SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Raiders looks on during the 2019 NRL Grand Final match between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Canberra fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad suffered a gruesome injury in the Raiders six-point win over the Rabbitohs last night.

Nicoll-Klokstad left the field holding his left hand with blood pouring out of his fifth finger.

It was confirmed that he suffered a compound dislocation, meaning the bone pierced the skin but the bone wasn’t broken.

According to NRL Physio, Nicoll-Klokstad will miss one to three weeks as long as there isn’t serious tendon damage.

However, the worse-case scenario would be a fracture and tendon damage which would mean more than eight weeks on the sideline.

