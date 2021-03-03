The discussion surrounding the introduction of an NRL trade window once again surfaced in the past week, with league boss Andrew Abdo flagging a reformed transfer market is a “top priority” for the league’s future.

“Our system needs to be updated and there are frustrations for everyone,” Abdo told The Daily Telegraph over the weekend.

“We think this is a genuine opportunity to make our game even more appealing to fans and if we’re running a sports entertainment business here, then positive change is good for all of us.’’

Both fans and critics of the league have suggested the NRL could move a step closer to the AFL’s trade model to improve player movements and end mid-season signings.

While the concept of a trade period remains fresh in the minds of many who have questioned the NRL’s current player market system, reporter Andrew Webster has suggested the league should look to introduce a draft to enhance player recruitment, further mirroring the AFL.

“I think the NRL needs to look at a draft,” Webster said on SEN 1170.

“The transfer of players between clubs during the season isn’t working.

“The game would benefit as the AFL does with all the stories and media interest in the off-season.

“Instead of focusing on off-field scandals they can focus on the draft.

“I think it works beautifully in other sports, it’s an event. Look at how much coverage it generates in the NBA and NFL in particular.

“I think it’s something the game has to look at as well.”

Journalist Paul Kent called for the NRL to look into formulating a draft system midway through last year during a tough financial period for St George Illawarra.

“It is also the false economy in the salary cap, that’s what people don’t understand,” Kent said on NRL 360.

“There is a false economy there. If you are a $400,000 a year player and that’s your true value, but the Roosters come and say play for us and we will give you $350,000.

“Then you say I’m going to be $50,000 short but I’m going to make the grand final. I’m a chance to play finals and semi-finals every year and build my value for my next contract.

“If the Dragons or the Titans give you $400,000 you say I’m not going there. So they have to pay $450,000.”

The NRL announced this week that the 30-man squad deadline has been moved to August 1, meaning clubs could sign rival players on the eve of finals to increase their premiership bid.