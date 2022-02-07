NRL players took exception to tightened COVID rules, and it has forced the game's governing body to act.

Under the rules which were invoked shortly after the New Year, players were banned from attending major indoor areas such as cinemas, pubs, clubs and restaurants.

It sparked heated dispute from stars of the game, with some such as Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell making their voices publically heard.

The general perception was that players had been vaccinated so they wouldn't have to put up with a third year of restrictions, however, the onset of the omicron variant, teams pre-seasons being brought to grinding halts and the ongoing situation in summer spots - such as the BBL, A-League and NBL - where games were being postponed left, right and centre, caused the NRL to take swift action.

The playing group refused to accept it however, with the restrictions tight compared to what was faced by the rest of the community, and the RLPA organised hasty meetings with the NRL.

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that as a result of those meetings, the NRL will reduce the restrictions to allow players to dine at restaurants, attend cinemas or pubs and nightclubs, but in groups of no more than three.

It's understood the proposals could be rubber-stamped by Peter V'Landys and the Australian Rugby League Commission as early as Monday, with players still required to take a negative rapid test upon arrival at training or game days.

V'Landys told the publication that it must be ensured that there is "no disruption" to the game.

“I totally understand their point of view but at the same time we have to ensure there is no disruption to the game,” V’landys said.

The proposals will come into effect immediately, with the NRL All Stars being played this week as well as the Brisbane Broncos opening trial against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls. From next week, all 16 NRL teams will be involved in trials, with all matches to be broadcast on Fox Sports. The regular season then kicks off on Thursday, March 10.

It's understood the NRL and ARLC will also rubber-stamp the proposal for clubs to be able to play players from outside of their top 30 if COVID runs through a team, while a decision on whether charger flights will be used is also due to be made.