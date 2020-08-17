Manly star Joel Thompson suffered a gruesome tongue injury during his side’s loss to Newcastle.

Thompson bit down on his own tongue during the McDonald Jones Stadium clash to leave it partially severed.

Manly sent the second-rower to a plastic surgeon to have it sewn up.

However, the 31-year old is remarkably expected to be fit for the club’s upcoming clash against South Sydney.

Sea Eagles physio James Rahme said Thompson was expected to be fully fit and available to face the Rabbitohs.

“Usually those type of injuries you’ve got a pretty good recovery so I would imagine that Joel should be playing this week,” Rahme said.

Teammate Curtis Sironen revealed the gruesome aftermath of the injury on social media.

CHECK OUT THE IMAGES BELOW (WARNING GRAPHIC)