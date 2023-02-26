The Eels fell one result short of a perfect conclusion to 2022. Ultimately they were outplayed by the Panthers but lay claim to being the side who troubled the premiers the most.

Having beat Penrith twice in the regular season, the Eels had every right to be confident come finals time, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be.

Two big losses, which will be discussed further soon, seem to have many believing this side cannot replicate their incredible 2022 efforts.

It is far from doom and gloom for the blue and gold though as they enter 2023 with an elite roster and a coach who has proven he knows how to go deep into the finals.

Recruitment report

Ins: Daejarn Asi (New Zealand Warriors, 2024), Matt Doorey (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2024), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, 2024), J'maine Hopgood (Penrith Panthers, 2024), Samuel Loizou (2023), Jirah Momoisea (Newcastle Knights, 2024), Jack Murchie (New Zealand Warriors, 2024), Ky Rodwell (2024)

Outs: Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Tom Opacic (Hull Kingston Rovers), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Hayze Perham (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Ray Stone (The Dolphins)

Recruitment impact

All the talk will be about the "outs". Isaiah Papali'i was a monster during his time in Eels colours and will be sorely missed. Reed Mahoney was a constant who fit perfectly into the Parra system.

I'm not here to try and convince you that the Eels won't miss these two superstars, as well as Oregon Kaufusi and Marata Niukore, but it's far from the aforementioned doom and gloom.

Josh Hodgson, if he can maintain full fitness, will largely off-set the departure of Mahoney. J'maine Hopgood is a super inclusion. I expect him to have a huge season after his short move from Penrith.

Whether or not the replacements can replicate the impact of the outgoing players is up for debate, but even if they simply hold up their end, there's no reason the Eels can't make a run yet again.

Key talking points

Grand final hangover?

I'm backtracking slightly but was completely guilty of calling the Eels title-window shut after losing the 2022 grand final.

Looking at this squad and trial form, for what it is worth, I overreacted, albeit with good cause.

That said, how many times have we seen sides go all in on a Premiership, make a Grand Final then fall away into mid-table obscurity? The Eels themselves have fallen away in similar fashion under their current coach.

They start the season, at home, against the Melbourne Storm before hosting the Sharks. There is simply no time to endure a Grand Final hangover or they'll be 0-2 before they know it.

Re-signed both halves

It's not official yet, but it's believed the news all Eels fans have been waiting on has arrived with Mitch Moses finally signing a contract extension - and a huge one at that.

With the reported signature comes the fact the Eels are now locked in and settled in their creative positions for the extended future. This is great news.

As experienced as Moses is, it's impossible to fully close out contract negotiations, especially when seven figure numbers are being thrown out.

Given the circus that was building, fueled by recent comments made by Moses in a press conference, it is a huge positive to have this done before Round One.

The first five weeks

Later in this, the Eels draw will be broken down in full. Something that warrants its own talking point is the Eels opening month-and-a-bit.

Across the opening five rounds Parramatta will play Melbourne, Cronulla, Manly, Penrith and the Roosters.

The fact a trip to Brookvale seems their "easiest" fixture proves how tough that opening stanza really could be.

Eels fans will expect a flying start. Where Parra sit after that early run could be telling. If they're 3 and 2, they're well placed with easier games to come.

Star player: Mitchell Moses

The Eels are flush with attacking stars but for mine it is their halfback who stands atop the list. He is key to anything and everything once again in 2023.

In 2022 Moses produced 23 try assists, forced 21 dropouts, kicked for over 11,100 metres and kicked goals at over 78%. Fair to say he's on the important side.

Having reportedly re-signed, which may be official by the time this publishes, there are no excuses now.

His combination with Dylan Brown is one of the game's best. At his very best, Moses is worth every bit of the big contract numbers being floated. The Eels need him to be at his best and then some in 2023.

Player under pressure: Ryan Matterson

Having lost Josh Papali'i to the Tigers, the Eels needed their superstar bench forward to step up. Shaun Lane's injury further calls for a huge start to the season for Ryan Matterson.

The same Ryan Matterson who will miss three weeks as he opted not to accept a fine after a charge last season. If that situation sounds farcical, it's because it is.

Eels fans have, correctly, questioned Matterson's motives here. The fact he made the early decision to sit on the sidelines had many offside. A late, failed, attempt to overturn didn't seem to sway opinion.

When he does return, Eels fans will expect him to be everything he should be and then some. If come week five he's had two huge performances, all will be forgiven. If he starts slow though...

Breakout star: J'maine Hopgood

J'maine Hopgood may only be 23 and have under 10 NRL games to his name but I love this signing. 2023 will be a breakout season for the young middle forward. Mark it down!

11 offloads in nine games shows he has the ballplaying ability, while an average of 80 run meters per game shows he's willing to put his hand up.

It's worth noting that those stats are mainly through appearances from the bench given the superstar Penrith packs he played in.

Likely to start in Round One, I'd argue a near certainty, watch for those stats to rise sharply. His signing went under the radar behind big names but I have no doubt we'll be talking about him as a steal before too long.

2023 Draw impact

The Eels face a tough-ish draw in 2023, but nothing that should stop them from playing finals footy.

Taking a home game to Darwin adds a very difficult week to the schedule given the long flight and conditions. It does provide the yearly Brad Arthur meme though so it's a trade off.

Back to back trips to Townsville and Melbourne in Rounds 21 and 22 ensures a very difficult fortnight but their start to the season is the stuff dreams are made of.

Difficulty of fixtures aside, the furthest they will travel in the opening seven rounds if Brookvale Oval. Four of those opening seven games will be at Commbank with Accor, Allianz and 4 Pines being the away games.

Fixtures to watch

Round 1 vs Melbourne Storm

Every fan, bar the Dragons of course, are looking forward to seeing their team run out in Round 1. Eels fans won't have to wait long as they open the season against the Storm.

This is very much a preview of a fixture we may see again come Finals time. Both sides are entering the season with questions but both look very, very good.

Round One isn't the most reliable indicator of overall results but a first up clash, at home, against a fellow heavyweight is as important as it is mouth watering.

Outside of the Sharks/Bunnies clash on Saturday night, this may be the game of the round. First up. Sign me up!

Round 4 vs Penrith Panthers

Every Eels fan went looking for this clash the very second the draw was released. I don't buy into "Grand Final rematches" but the return clash is always heated.

Throw in the fact that these two traditional rivals are always at each other, and this is the game we are all waiting for.

Parra got the chocolates in both Regular Season contests in 2022 before losing both Finals fixtures, including the decider. They will want to win this game, obviously.

This game doesn't need "selling" but Cleary vs Moses. Luai vs Brown. Gutherson vs Edwards. The forward battle. Salivating!

Round 7 vs Canterbury Bulldogs

You could easily put the Easter Monday clash from a week earlier in this spot but for mine the Eels and Dogs rivalry is just too spicy.

All the talk, despite a horror trial result, is that the Dogs can play Final's footy in 2023. I'm happy to proclaim the Eels will play finals in 2023.

A Sunday afternoon clash between two rivals, both of whom hold very real Final's aspirations, especially with those two forward packs.

If this isn't a sell out it will only be due to wild weather conditions. This game is a hot ticket.

Prediction

Dan Nichols

I can't help but feel the title window has closed but this is still a very, very good side. You can't replace Papali'i and Mahoney in one off-season and ultimately that's the difference.

They'll re-sign Mitch Moses early and without any distractions will cruise into a comfortable Final's finish.

Watch for Shaun Lane to continue his rise and make an Origin debut in 2023. Despite the two massive outs, they still have one of the game's elite packs.

5th.

Jack Blyth

The reigning runner-ups are about drop off in a big way, but they won't miss out on finals this season.

Re-signing Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown is huge, but so is losing Isaiah Papalii and Reed Mahoney, along with a large chunk of depth. Josh Hodgson hasn't looked great in the trials, and his style of play may restrict their forward pack.

Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard make up arguably the best starting front-row in the comp, and you can't forget Shaun Lane or Ryan Matterson despite the pair missing the opening rounds. A good season ahead, a downgrade on 2022.

7th.

Scott Pryde

The Eels have lost plenty of talent, but still have enough to qualify for the finals in 2023. How far into the eight they will be is anyone's guess, but they will be there.

Any team possessing Clint Gutherson, Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses playing on the back of the likes of Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard will be dangerous.

Expect them to be better for last year's finals run too.

7th.

Zero Tackle calculator: 7th.