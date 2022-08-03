ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has set a deadline for his decision on the Grand Final venue, and is set to announce where the 2022 decider will be held by the end of this week.

V'landys and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have clashed heads this week over the reallocation of funds initially pencilled in for stadium upgrades in the state, escalating to the point where the NRL is considering court room action over the handshake deal.

Accor Stadium in Homebush was slotted in for a massive rebuild, which included the addition of a retractable roof to take the 'weather factor' out of play. However, COVID ensured the $800 million renovations were delayed, the NSW Government eventually allocating some of the funds to suburban grounds.

Perrottet and V'landys met earlier this season, talking turkey over the $300 million upgrades for BlueBet Stadium in Penrith, as well as the allocation of $250 million for suburban grounds in New South Wales.

However, while keeping the planned Penrith upgrade on the schedule, the NSW Premier has now scrapped plans for suburban grounds to be renovated, instead using the money towards rebuilding efforts following the July floods.

Following Perrottet's public claim that he answers to the people of NSW and not V'landys, the ARLC Chairman has fired back at the Premier.

"I have never asked him to be answerable to me. I have asked him to honour an agreement" V'landys told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"You can't cherrypick which ones you offer and which ones you don't.