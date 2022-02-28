Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has revealed that both Ava Seumanufagai and Paul Alamoti are set to deal with injuries in the lead up to Round 1.

The duo were originally named on the Bulldogs' bench for Monday evening's trial with the Cronulla Sharks, but withdrawn in the final lead up to the contest without explanation from Canterbury.

Gould has revealed that Seumanufagai has suffered hamstring soreness and as a result, the club decided to pull him out of the NRL clash with the Sharks.

Alamoti, who is a young gun centre and in his first season on a top 30 deal, but could push for NRL time at the back end of the year if things don't go to plan at Belmore, played in the New South Wales Cup contest earlier in the day at the Sharks academy ground and suffered a high ankle sprain.

Ava out tonight. He was on NRL bench but slight hamstring soreness. No tear. Paul Alamoti played reserve grade today and left field early with high ankle sprain. Headed for a scan. https://t.co/7TPUKaxSSc — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) February 28, 2022

A number of Bulldogs' players on the fringe of first grade were used in both the New South Wales Cup trial and the NRL match on Monday, including halves candidates Kyle Flanagan and Bailey Biondi-Odo.

While neither Seumanugfagai or Alamoti were likely in Canterbury's best 17, the ankle injury to the Milperra Colts junior could see him struggle to make an impression on Trent Barrett.

Seumanufagai is likely closer than Alamoti to a run on spot - and potentially even closer following Tevita Pangai Junior's brain explosion on Monday evening with a high shot and attempted punch - but may have slipped down the queue without the ability to impress in the trial loss.