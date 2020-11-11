Commentator Phil Gould has revealed he won’t be part of Channel Nine’s coverage for Origin II.

Gould has been a major cog in the network’s rugby league coverage and will hand the honours to Billy Slater and Andrew Johns for Wednesday’s clash.

“I’m not calling the game tonight,” Gould wrote on Twitter.

“Andrew Johns and Billy Slater are doing the honours. I’m just watching tonight. Looking forward to it.”

I’m not calling the game tonight. Andrew Johns and Billy Slater are doing the honours. I’m just watching tonight. Looking forward to it. https://t.co/MPtXuOCLRZ — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) November 11, 2020

Johns will move into the pundits box after being on the sidelines during Queensland’s 18-14 win in Adelaide.

“Andrew called Origin II last year. He deserves to call these big games,” he added.

“He is the future.”