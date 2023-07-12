Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould and coach Cameron Ciraldo met with Justin Holbrook on Tuesday evening as they aim to pinch Tino Fa'asuamaleaui from the Gold Coast Titans.

After being unceremoniously axed by the Titans as head coach, Justin Holbrook has had no shortage of interest from rival clubs. The Bulldogs are one of five clubs that have reached out to Holbrook for his services and met with him over dinner on Tuesday evening, per News Corp.

This comes one day after Phil Gould was spotted alongside recruitment manager Peter Sharp speaking to off-contract Rabbitohs utility back Blake Taaffe.

While Holbrook met with the Bulldogs, a formal offer is yet to be tabled by the club. His recruitment to the Bulldogs could help them land Queensland enforcer Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

The club have been interested in trying to poach the star after it was revealed he had a clause in his contract that sees him become a free agent. Fa'asuamaleaui, along with David Fifita have three months to decide if they will move away from the Titans or remain at the Gold Coast.

Contacted the next day by the publication after a secret meeting with members of the Bulldogs, Holbrook declined to comment. However, he recently revealed to News Corp a couple of weeks ago that he aimed to remain in the NRL.

“I don't know what's next exactly, but I love coaching,” he revealed.