Michael Maguire stepped down from his coaching role with the NSW Blues to accept a full-time position with the Brisbane Broncos.

Phil Gould believes the ideal candidate to fill Maguire's spot should be a current NRL coach.

After leading the Blues to victory to win this year's State of Origin series, Maguire showcased his experience and skill, breaking a two-year drought.

The position now remains vacant, and selection headaches are beginning, with names like Laurie Daley, Michael Ennis, and Paul McGregor being discussed.

However, Gould suggests that they should look elsewhere. Speaking to Nine, Gould proposed Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary as a potential option for the Blues.

"The set up there [at Penrith] is pretty much plug-in and plug-out. I think if Ivan Cleary didn't turn up to work for a week, the whole thing would keep functioning," Gould said on Six Tackles With Gus.

"I think it should be an aspiration and I don't think he should have to retire from club coaching to be a representative coach, given his record.

"I think those great coaches like Cleary and [Craig] Bellamy could honestly coach Origin, but it's a distraction for their club. I think it would be second nature for Cleary or Bellamy to step in and do that job and I think it would be the best course of action.

Since the mid-2000s, current NRL coaches have been unable to mentor both club and Origin teams, a practice that was common when Ricky Stuart and Michael Hagan coached their respective Origin sides.

"I actually found it easier to coach the rep team when I was a club coach. You're in the rhythm of training and preparing, you know the players from the other teams, you know the referees … you're already locked in to 90 per cent of what you're gonna be doing," Gould said.

With Maguire's recent departure, the rules may change and could allow a current NRL coach to step up for the Origin role.