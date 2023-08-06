Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has seemingly given a strong indication that Franklin Pele will be released, and that the club won't sign Connor Watson.

Gould revealed last week on 100% Footy that the Bulldogs had already met with Watson and his management, and were due to have more meetings during the week just gone.

"He is a very good player, and we have spoken to him," Gould said at the time.

"He is off-contract at the end of the year with the Roosters and it was my mail that he was considering a UK offer. I thought he was too good to be going to the UK at this time.

"I've had some conversations with him, I've discussed his injury. That's in the hands of the Roosters at the moment. He is under contract [with] them and they are rehabbing the injury.

"Naturally, if we went forward with some sort of contract talks, we would want some sort of protection that the rehab was done properly and he was right to play next year, but our own medical advice is that he will be right to play next year and should get through it pretty comfortably."

It then emerged during the week that the Sydney Roosters were still keen on keeping Watson, while the Wests Tigers were also set to come to the party in pursuit of the utility, who has played for the Roosters and Newcastle Knights during his career to date.

Watson, who hasn't played in 2022 through injury, reportedly had any idea of a deal from the Bulldogs pulled off the table according to News Corp though, and Gould, asked on his Twitter account, seemed to confirm when saying that he could explain the decision.

That comes after Hull Live reported monster prop Franklin Pele would leave the club at the end of the season to join Hull FC.

Gould said he could also explain the decision to not re-sign the forward.

Yes I can … https://t.co/fNl2rLLntH — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) August 5, 2023

Pele only joined the Bulldogs from the Cronulla Sharks during the most recent off-season, but has struggled to stamp his authority over a first-grade spot.

His exit comes with the Bulldogs making plenty of signings in recent times - including that of Toby Sexton (immediately), Blake Taaffe and Jaeman Salmon, with the Belmore-based outfit running out of Top 30 spots for 2024.