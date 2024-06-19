Peter Gough has been axed to the bunker, and Chris Butler from it ahead of the shortened Round 16.
Gough was on the field, and Butler in the bunker during last weekend's clash between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly Sea Eagles - a match which was perceived by the majority to be poorly officiated, and a match where confirmation came of a wrong call from the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley on Monday.
Despite the shortened round with only five games in Round 16 ahead of Origin 2, Gough and Butler remain with a role each as Butler officiates the Rabbitohs-Manly clash, and Gough is in the bunker for the Roosters and Bulldogs.
Ashley Klein will be rested from Round 16 before officiating Origin 2, while standby Origin referee Adam Gee will control Saturday's clash between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors.
Grant Atkins, who is in the bunker for Origin 2, will officiate the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs clash on Saturday and serve in the bunker for the Dolphins and Storm.
Here are all the appointments for Round 16.
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: David Munro and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer