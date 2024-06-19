Peter Gough has been axed to the bunker, and Chris Butler from it ahead of the shortened Round 16.

Gough was on the field, and Butler in the bunker during last weekend's clash between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly Sea Eagles - a match which was perceived by the majority to be poorly officiated, and a match where confirmation came of a wrong call from the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley on Monday.

Despite the shortened round with only five games in Round 16 ahead of Origin 2, Gough and Butler remain with a role each as Butler officiates the Rabbitohs-Manly clash, and Gough is in the bunker for the Roosters and Bulldogs.

Ashley Klein will be rested from Round 16 before officiating Origin 2, while standby Origin referee Adam Gee will control Saturday's clash between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors.

Grant Atkins, who is in the bunker for Origin 2, will officiate the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs clash on Saturday and serve in the bunker for the Dolphins and Storm.

Here are all the appointments for Round 16.

Liam KennedyBelinda Sharpe and Phil HendersonGrant AtkinsBelinda SharpeNick Morel

Adam GeeDavid Munro and Matt NoyenKasey BadgerMatt NoyenDan Schwass

Grant AtkinsDrew Oultram and Jon StonePeter GoughDrew OultramJake Sutherland

Chris ButlerChris Sutton and Michael WiseWyatt RaymondChris SuttonCameron Turner

Todd SmithZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Clayton WillsGerard SuttonZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiDaniel Luttringer