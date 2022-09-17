The St George Illawarra Dragons have made a strong pitch to Jayden Sullivan in hopes he will remain at the club if Ben Hunt elects to re-sign.

Hunt, who is off-contract at the end of 2023, has been one of the most heavily targeted players already, alongside Cameron Munster, with multiple clubs vying for his services.

The Dragons, who have increased their original offer in hopes the Queensland State of Origin star will stay at the Red V following a season which is likely to put him in the fight for the Dally M Medal when it's awarded before the grand final, are also hoping Jayden Sullivan will remain at the club.

The young gun has reportedly suggested he will ask for an immediate release if Hunt is re-signed given his pathway to the NRL would be blocked.

It's understood the Canterbury Bulldogs are heavily interested in Sullivan, and could have an answer sooner rather than later, with Hunt saying after the final game of the regular season that he would be looking to confirm his next contract before the first ball is kicked next season.

The club's chairman Craig Young however told The Sydney Morning Herald that Sullivan should use learning from Hunt as a good opportunity.

“We haven’t received any request from Sullivan for a release,” Young told the publication.

“It’s a good opportunity for Sullivan, if Ben re-signs, to learn from him.

“Sometimes young players need to be patient – they end up getting a better outcome in the long term, have longer careers.

“If you’re patient, get the work ethic right and all of that stuff, you want to hang around for a long time, not a short time. Sometimes young players want it all too quick and that’s all part of man management.”

Hunt is still reportedly non-committal on the Dragons, although meetings between his and the club's management occurred during the week. His preference, it's understood, is to stay beyond 2023.

Sullivan is contracted to the Dragons until the end of 2025, having renewed his deal earlier this year.