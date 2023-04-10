Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has confirmed star off-season recruit Kieran Foran is a "good chance" of returning from injury next week.

Foran suffered an injury during the Round 4 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys, and despite initial fears for a long lay-off, a bye followed by a win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday afternoon without Foran could see the club emerge unscathed from the star's recovery.

"I'm not sure. [Kieran Foran] is a good chance next week, so we will see how this week goes at training," Holbrook said on Foran's potential return after the win over the Dragons.

The five-eighth was superb during the opening weeks of the campaign, leading the Titans to wins over the Tigers and Melbourne Storm, before only managing 22 minutes before his injury against the Cowboys.

The Titans had sprung to an early lead in the game against their Queensland rivals before Foran's injury.

His return will create a potential headache for Justin Holbrook though after his replacement, Toby Sexton, shone yesterday.

"He was terrific for us. He has waited for his opportunity and got it with a few guys out," Holbrook said.

"He stepped up and played really well for us. Scored a try at the end for us when we needed it and he was terrific."

Sexton scored the match-winning try for the Titans in the dying stages, but after strong form in the QLD Cup, transferred that straight into the NRL.

The youngster struggled during his time in the first-grade team last year, however, gave everyone a reminder of what he is capable of after bursting onto the scene at the end of 2021 originally while Jamal Fogarty was still at the club.

The opening performances of his NRL career were so good that Holbrook rebuilt the spine around him for 2022, however, it came up well short, with Tanah Boyd in the number seven by the end of the year and given first crack at playing there this year.

It has meant Sexton has had to bide his time in reserve grade, and will likely have to continue doing so in the coming weeks with Foran to return.

It's understood the Titans will also welcome back AJ Brimson in the next fortnight as the team return to full strength ahead of a difficult stretch on the calendar which kicks off with next week's derby against the Dolphins, before matches against the Manly Sea Eagles (away) and Parramatta Eels (home) follow.