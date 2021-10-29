While there may be a lot of focus on Flemington and the running of the Penfolds Victoria Derby, there is still a cracking card at Rosehill on Golden Eagle Day this weekend.

So, if you want to have a punt but don't know what to back and you don't have the time to do the form. We have you covered.

Private Eye - Canberra

The big green circle on the chest is a great sign for the Raiders fan and is sure to catch the eye of all Raiders fans. Get the big green one home this weekend, Canberra fans.

I'm Thunderstruck - New Zealand

Embed from Getty Images

One of a few New Zealand representatives, I'm Thunderstruck is a major chance in the Golden Eagle. Warriors fans can take solace in the fact that just like their NRL heroes, this runner has been away from home for quite some time.

Aegon - South Sydney

Aegon will represent the red, white, and green which the Rabbitohs so proudly wear every weekend. South Sydney came agonisingly close to premiership glory and Aegon wasn't far off Group 1 glory a couple starts ago.

Apache Chase - Brisbane Broncos

Apache Chase has been excellent when running in Queensland and now attempts to bring that form to Sydney. It's been a while between celebrations for Brisbane fans and this looks like a good opportunity to get back in the winner's circle.

Aysar - Melbourne Storm

Embed from Getty Images

Has been running in Melbourne and will carry the Victorian flag over to New South Wales. While Aysar may not be in as good of form as the Storm, the Victorian banner is on the back of Aysar.

Aim - Penrith

Aim is the keyword here. Penrith star Nathan Cleary had incredible aim from the tee this season going at a whopping 80%. It was one of Cleary's many great assets throughout a terrific season.

Amish Boy - Manly Sea Eagles

We love Des Hasler, but if there was an Amish Boy in the NRL it just maybe Des. And we mean that in the best possible way. Not many could churn their own butter, but I have no doubt Des could.

Embed from Getty Images

Exoboom - St George Illawarra

The glaring red and white silks will connect Dragons fans to Exoboom. Dragons fans will love to see the red and white go well and while it's not a red 'V', the colours are synonymous with the merged club.

Ellsberg - Newcastle Knights

Perhaps not considered a live chance to cross the line first here but it won't go around without a chance. A fitting description of Newcastle this year and Ellsberg. The Knights couldn't prove the doubters wrong, can Ellsberg?

Love Tap - Cronulla Sharks

There is no more famous love tap than that of Paul Gallen onto Nate Myles. Cronulla has seen their former captain and great leader become a part-time boxer thanks to that love tap.

Media Award - North Queensland

A team that usually escapes too much attention, especially while their rivals in Brisbane are going poorly. The Cowboys deserve a raised profile, and that's why they can be with Media Award.

Blondeau - Gold Coast

The yellow and blue of the Gold Coast is represented here by Blondeau. And nowhere in the world is better represented by blonde hair than the Gold Coast.

Maximal - Wests Tigers

With two English imports on the way to Leichardt next season in Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart, Tigers fans could do worse than to get on the UK train a tad early.

Embed from Getty Images

Reve De Vol - Canterbury

The rank outsider, Bulldogs fans have come to know that style of life quite well over time. If Reve De Vol can win here, then anything is possible for Doggies fans.

Forbidden Love- Sydney Roosters

The tri-colours are on show here for the Bondi Club fans to get around. The red, white and blue will have the Roosters fans eye keenly watching on Forbidden Love.