The saga surrounding former Gold Coast Titans captain Kevin Proctor has moved to its natural next step, with reports the recently discarded Kiwi Test player is receiving interest from the English Super League.

With his contract drawing to a close, Proctor was released by the Titans after posting a video of himself vaping in the toilets at Commbank Stadium during the half-time break of Gold Coast’s loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook was unrepentant in his character assessment.

“Poor KP, he’s not the world’s smartest person,” Holbrook had previously told AAP.

“He’s a decent guy but it’s just a really dumb thing and gave us no choice but to finish him up.”

It’s not the first time Proctor had landed in trouble during his most recent injury layoff, with footage emerging on social media and shared by the Daily Telegraph of the 33-year-old out ten-pin bowling on the same day his club was playing.

Proctor was also previously disciplined after allegedly being filmed consuming cocaine on a night out in Canberra following a Test appearance for New Zealand.

BBC Sport reports that a source close to Proctor has said the unwanted back-rower is close to signing a deal with a Super League club. While nothing is currently confirmed, it’s believed that the Salford Red Devils are closest to securing his services.

Salford are currently holding onto the valuable sixth-place on points differential over Hull FC.