The Gold Coast Titans may have missed out on competing in the 2024 NRL Finals, but they haven't missed out on retaining the services of a promising youngster.

An U19s NSW Blues representative and man of the match in this year's Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final for the Tweed Head Seagulls, Zane Harrison has been touted for great things and is expected to contend for a spot in the halves as early as next season.

One of the best young halves coming through the ranks in rugby league, the 20-year-old became one of the most sought-after players earlier this season.

Despite attracting the interest of at least six rival NRL teams, Harrison has decided to remain at the Gold Coast Titans, inking a three-year contract upgrade until the end of the 2027 season, per The Courier Mail.

This coincides with Tanah Boyd being granted permission to speak with rival teams, Thomas Weaver remaining unsigned, Kieran Foran getting older and cross-code recruit Carter Gordon slowly impressing in limited matches in the QLD Cup.

Currently on a train-and-trial deal with the club, Harrison has risen through the Titans' ranks as a member of the Future Titans Academy.

He is also a former Andrew Johns Cup premiership winner, earning Player of the Match honours in the 2022 Grand Final and represented the U17s NSW team earlier this season against the Warrington Wolves development side.

"It's such a good experience training with all the boys at the Titans,” he told the publication earlier this year.

“It's surreal knowing I'm coming back to school next year but getting to do a NRL pre-season is pretty cool … I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity.

“I've just gone into this trying to prove a point that I'm not too small and I can handle a pre-season.

“It's obviously a good experience training with all the experience at the Titans and it makes you a better player, that's been my goal.”