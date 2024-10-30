The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that they granted Tanah Boyd an early release from the remainder of his contract, with the playmaker joining a new NRL club.
Originally contracted through to the end of the 2025 NRL season, Boyd has signed a two-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors, effective immediately until the end of the 2026 NRL season.
This comes after he was previously linked with a move to the Manly Sea Eagles but will instead contend with Te Maire Martin for Shaun Johnson's vacant halfback spot to partner Luke Metcalf in the halves.
Samoan international Chanel Harris-Tavita is another option the Warriors have but will likely be used as a hooker or off the interchange bench as a utility option.
“Tanah's arrival will create healthy competition among our halves,” said New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.
“He brings a great kicking game, strong game management skills and he's also a proven goal kicker. We're really looking forward to having him at our club.”
Once touted as the future of the Titans' halves, Boyd was continually overlooked in favour of other options and was unlikely to receive game time at the Titans next season with them having Kieran Foran, Jayden Campbell, AJ Brimson, Carter Gordon and Zane Harrison on their books.
His arrival also leaves the New Zealand Warriors with only one spot left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season.
“There's so much to like about the direction of the club, from Webby to the fans and the support the team gets here (in New Zealand),” said Boyd.
“There's been plenty of players who have come this way (Australia to New Zealand) in the past and in recent times who have proven that if you buy in you can make an impact and that's certainly what I plan on doing.”
New Zealand Warriors Best 17 and Full squad
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3. Rocco Berry
4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
5. Edward Kosi
6. Luke Metcalf
7. Te Maire Martin
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitch Barnett
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Jackson Ford
13. Tohu Harris
Interchange
14. Dylan Walker
15. Erin Clark
16. Marata Niukore
17. Chanel Harris-Tavita
Rest of squad
18. Tom Ale
19. Bunty Afoa
20. Motu Pasikala
21. Ali Leiataua
22. Freddy Lussick
23. Zyon Maiu'u
24. Jacob Laban
25. Adam Pompey
26. Demitric Sifakula
27. Taine Tuaupiki
28. Leka Halasima
29. Tanah Boyd
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Kahu Capper
2. Selumiela Halasima
3. Kalani Going
4. Tanner Stowers-Smith