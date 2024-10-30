The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed that they granted Tanah Boyd an early release from the remainder of his contract, with the playmaker joining a new NRL club.

Originally contracted through to the end of the 2025 NRL season, Boyd has signed a two-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors, effective immediately until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

This comes after he was previously linked with a move to the Manly Sea Eagles but will instead contend with Te Maire Martin for Shaun Johnson's vacant halfback spot to partner Luke Metcalf in the halves.

Samoan international Chanel Harris-Tavita is another option the Warriors have but will likely be used as a hooker or off the interchange bench as a utility option.

“Tanah's arrival will create healthy competition among our halves,” said New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“He brings a great kicking game, strong game management skills and he's also a proven goal kicker. We're really looking forward to having him at our club.”

Once touted as the future of the Titans' halves, Boyd was continually overlooked in favour of other options and was unlikely to receive game time at the Titans next season with them having Kieran Foran, Jayden Campbell, AJ Brimson, Carter Gordon and Zane Harrison on their books.

His arrival also leaves the New Zealand Warriors with only one spot left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season.

“There's so much to like about the direction of the club, from Webby to the fans and the support the team gets here (in New Zealand),” said Boyd.

“There's been plenty of players who have come this way (Australia to New Zealand) in the past and in recent times who have proven that if you buy in you can make an impact and that's certainly what I plan on doing.”

New Zealand Warriors Best 17 and Full squad

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Edward Kosi

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Te Maire Martin

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Jackson Ford

13. Tohu Harris

Interchange

14. Dylan Walker

15. Erin Clark

16. Marata Niukore

17. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Rest of squad

18. Tom Ale

19. Bunty Afoa

20. Motu Pasikala

21. Ali Leiataua

22. Freddy Lussick

23. Zyon Maiu'u

24. Jacob Laban

25. Adam Pompey

26. Demitric Sifakula

27. Taine Tuaupiki

28. Leka Halasima

29. Tanah Boyd

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Kahu Capper

2. Selumiela Halasima

3. Kalani Going

4. Tanner Stowers-Smith