The Gold Coast Titans are set to be down on troops after losing a trio of stars to respective injuries, including the second long-term casualty hailing from the training pitch.

The Titans were soundly beaten 32-18 by St George Illawarra over the weekend, the Queensland-based club struggling to show the flare that earned them a Round 1 win, however, scans reveal the odds were stacked against them early.

Flying winger Jojo Fifita suffered a knee issue just six minutes into the contest, yet managed to play the entire 80-minute contest. The outside back has been sent for further scans to evaluate the extent of the damage and has been ruled out of the Storm clash.

The 20-year-old's injury has opened the door for Brian Kelly to return from suspension, slotting in at left centre, and pushing Phillip Sami out to the vacant right wing position.

Sam Verrills is another who can't take a trick. The hooker ran out for his 50th NRL game on the weekend, some four years after his first-grade debut, having never played more than 15 games in a season, only for it to be soured by injury.

The premiership-winning hooker fractured his collarbone and bravely played through the pain, however, had to be removed in the 49th minute for an unrelated 'stinger' in his shoulder.

The 23-year-old is set to miss 'the next few weeks' according to titans.com.au, opening the door for former Newcastle rake Chris Randall to slot into the side and stake his claim, while Erin Clark is expected to relieve him if need be.

Lastly, Jaimin Jolliffe is the longest casualty of the trio, becoming the second player in as many weeks to suffer a serious injury at training, and rule him out for the majority of the season.

Jolliffe suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a training accident, leaving the front-rower to sit in the stands for the next 3-4 months, meaning the prop won't return to the playing field until midway through the season.

The injuries have caused a new wave of youth to ripple through the Gold Coast outfit as Jo Vuna joins the bench, as does debutant Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, the younger brother of Kangaroos' forward Tino.

The Titans will face Melbourne at home 3:00pm AEDT Saturday, a litmus test as the Storm slowly regather their own injured troops following a shock-loss to Canterbury.