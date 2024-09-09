The Gold Coast Titans have officially confirmed the departure of two-time premiership winner Isaac Liu, which will allow the forward to explore new opportunities.

Running off-contract, his departure will free up around $550,000 in the club's salary cap as Des Hasler looks to rebuild the roster after a disappointing season where there were high expectations for the club.

A dual international for Samoa (2014-15) and New Zealand (2017-), Liu has made 23 appearances this season, playing limited minutes off the interchange bench in nearly all of the games.

This has seen him make 11 tackle busts, 354 tackles (94.9 per cent tackle efficiency and an average of 52 running metres per game - 1214 running metres in total.

While his next team is yet to be confirmed, it is rumoured that Super League outfit Leigh Leopards are interested in his services and are the frontrunners for his signature as he looks to continue his career overseas in the Super League.

His potential arrival would see him fill the vacant positions left by former NRL players John Asiata and Tom Amone, who will depart the club at the end of the season.

The Leigh Leopards have also reportedly secured outside back Tesi Niu from The Dolphins and have already confirmed the arrival of David Armstrong from the Newcastle Knights.

"Isaac has had an incredible career in the NRL across both our club and previously at the Roosters," Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

"His resume is substantial in terms of what he has been able to achieve in the game, but he's arguably had just as big of an impact off the field in terms of his leadership.

"At 33 years of age, he's been able to help shape some of our young forwards and the work he has done while at our club will not quickly be forgotten.

"We wish Isaac and his family the best for the next stage of his football journey and again thank him for his considerable contribution while at the Titans."