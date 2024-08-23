Two-time premiership winner and Gold Coast Titans forward Isaac Liu has reportedly caught another club's interest as he looks to extend his rugby league tenure.

Liu, 33, is coming to the end of his current contract with the Gold Coast Titans and is unlikely to be re-signed as Des Hasler looks to rebuild the roster after a disappointing season where there were high expectations for the club.

While his stint at the Titans is set to come to a close, another club has shown an interest in the veteran who has featured in 269 NRL first-grade appearances since his debut in 2013.

As reported by Rugby League Live, Liu has caught the interest of Super League club Leigh Leopards, who have set their sights on the lock forward.

It is understood that the two parties are currently in talks and they are the frontrunners to gain his signature as he looks to continue his career overseas in the Super League.

His potential arrival would see him fill the vacant positions left by former NRL players John Asiata and Tom Amone who will depart the club at the end of the season.

It also comes as the Leigh Leopards have secured outside back Tesi Niu from The Dolphins and have already confirmed the arrival of David Armstrong from the Newcastle Knights.

A dual international for Samoa (2014-15) and New Zealand (2017-), Liu has made 20 appearances this season, playing limited minutes off the interchange bench in nearly all of the games.

This has seen him make ten tackle busts, 320 tackles (94.7 per cent tackle efficiency and average 55 running metres per match - 1109 running metres in total.