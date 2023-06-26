The eighth immortal Andrew Johns has slammed the potential move of Ben Hunt joining the Broncos this season labelling the switch as unfair to the rest of the NRL.

Speaking on Nine's NRL Sunday Footy Show Johns questioned the integrity of allowing a player of Hunt's calibre to join an already star studded roster that is second on the ladder for half a season before moving elsewhere.

While the immortal does not blame Hunt for wanting out of the horror show that is the Dragons, he does say there should be a draft system for players who walk out of their clubs.

Johns says the idea a player can tear up a contract then walk into a club of their choice is proof the salary cap does not work, and there should be a measure to help other clubs rather than helping the rich get richer.

"Api Koroisau has broken his jaw at the Tigers, so they don't have a dummy half. The Knights have lost their starting dummy half in Jayden Brailey," Johns said on the show.

"I just think if someone decides to break their contract, they've got to go into some sort of draft.

"I just find it really difficult to understand how he can go into a team which is a red-hot chance of winning the competition. Now that he's going there I think they win the competition."

Though the Dragons have today blocked Hunt's request for a release it is likely the origin star will continue his push to rejoin his former club in Queensland.