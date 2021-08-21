Penrith Panthers' legend Ryan Girdler has called on the Penrith Panthers to unleash Stephen Crichton.

The talented centre was required to be moved to fullback once again last night following a sickening head knock to Dylan Edwards.

With Edwards colliding with second rower Viliame Kikau early in the first half and unable to return, Crichton spent most of the game at fullback as the Panthers put together an excellent performance in knocking over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

While some, including Fox League panelist Cooper Cronk, have called for Crichton to permanently shift to fullback, club legend Ryan Girdler told Triple M Radio on Saturday that he'd like to see Crichton used in a role similar to that of Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell during the Origin series, potentially lining up on the wing.

Dylan Edwards has been criticised at times for his lack of ball playing, and with just five tries and four try assists to his name from 15 appearances this season, the statistics back it up.

Girdler though, said Edwards brings more to the team than that, leading all fullbacks for kick-return metres, and should be retained alongside Crichton.

“They’ve got a fair few outside backs,” Girdler said.

“So, what are you actually going to do with Crichton once Edwards comes back. I know everyone is talking about how good he was last night but Dylan Edwards gives that team so much.

“You could put Crichton in one of those wing spots and play him like a Manu, like a Turbo. Just give him a license in those attacking situations because he has great bringing the ball out of trouble, he is a big body and he is tough. He puts his body on the line and is good under the high ball. He ticks a lot of boxes.

“There’s no reason he can’t get involved in the game more than traditional wingers do if you give him that licence.”

Crichton was outstanding in the game, likely to be a preview for Week 1 of the finals with Penrith second and South Sydney third on the current NRL ladder, both teams unlikely to change.

Scoring a try, Crichton also had 185 metres and four tackle busts in the starring performance as Penrith ran out 25 to 12 winners.