The Canterbury Bulldogs have announced giant winger Jayden Okunbor has agreed to stay with the club for another two years.

The Milperra Colts junior, who is officially listed at 196cm tall, has only just recovered from a long-term injury to play his first game of the season against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday.

While the Bulldogs went down in a narrow encounter, Okunbor sent a reminder to the rugby league watching public about exactly what he brings to the table.

Okunbor added a try, a line break, a tackle bust, four offloads and 110 metres in what was an outstanding first hit out for the season. It was even more outstanding given he hasn't played for such a long period of time in the top grade.

JAYDEN OKUNBOR

23 Bulldogs ROUND 18 STATS 1

Tries 110

All Run Metres 5

Tackles Made

He has 14 total NRL appearances with seven tries to his name, and was named Bulldogs' rookie of the year in 2019.

Canterbury CEO Aaron Warburton said he was pleased with the deal.

"Jayden is an outstanding talent who burst on to the scene in 2019 and was able to make his mark immediately.

Everyone remembers a barnstorming game against the Storm that season where he was able to run over the top of some great players and show the type of threat he is with the ball.

He has since worked hard on other aspects of his game and it was great to see him get back on to the field on Sunday night.

He is a destructive runner, who added to our other backline signings for next season, will create a great attacking threat in this competition.”

The Bulldogs will this weekend take on the Cronulla Sharks, and while the towering winger wore number 23 last weekend, it's anticipated he will be named to start on a flank this time around when team lists are announced at 4pm on Tuesday.