2014 NRL premiership prop George Burgess has made the first steps to a return to the NRL, signing for Cairns Brothers in the Far North Queensland Rugby League and will play for them for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old appeared in 153 NRL games throughout his 11-year rugby league career, primarily for the Rabbitohs but also had stints with the Wigan Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

As reported by News Corp, Burgess will lace up the boots for defending FNQRL premiers Cairns Brothers and the first time since 2022. It may also be the start of a potential return to the NRL.

He is the latest of a long list of ex-NRL superstars to sign for an FNQRL side this season.

The list includes 2012 Dally M Medal winner Ben Barba (Mossman-Port Douglas Sharks), former Blues back Josh Duggan (Ivanhoes) and Cowboys enforcer Scott Bolton (Atherton).

George Burgess spoke to News Corp about the decision to return and if his goal is to re-enter the NRL in the future.

"When this came up, it was a good follow-on, and at that stage I'd had six months off from high level training and playing, and I was getting that itch back," Burgess said to News Corp.

"I'd been back around South Sydney doing the corporate game day stuff and I was seeing the energy again, and I felt that it might be time to get back around a footy club."

"I didn't want to disrespect the NRL again by going in underdone."

However, Burgess explained he also joined the team as part of a package deal that would see him work in the community.

This comes after he nailed a role in the film Land of Bad with Russell Crowe, which is scheduled for release next month.

Happy to have Burgess aboard the team, Cairns Brothers head of football Tim Rumford spoke about the former Souths forward joining the club.

"We wanted to bring a marquee player, but not just for the on-field stuff," Rumford told News Corp.

"We wanted to bring someone who could bring a professional attitude, help our players in terms of raising the standards and lead by example."

"There's a lot of former players who have been at a high level who jump at the chance to come to the tropics and kicking back."

"But George impressed me with the way he spoke about his desire, his will to succeed and kick on for the next part of his footy and off-field life as well."

"It was a good fit for us."