The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the long-term re-signing of Fletcher Sharpe on a three-year contract extension.

The exciting young gun spent time at fullback and on the wing before being named the Knights' rookie of the year in 2024 despite playing just 12 games.

He scored 11 tries and averaged 134 running metres per contest in those games, and was selected to the Prime Minister's XIII side at the end of the campaign when they travelled to Port Moresby.

It has been rumoured he could be in line for a switch to five-eighth in the coming season, with the Knights unsure of their current on-field structure under the coaching of Adam O'Brien.

In commenting on Sharpe putting pen to paper, Knights head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said Sharpe has performed excellently so far.

“I have admired Fletcher from afar for a long time," O'Sullivan said.

“Watching him go about his work at the back end of last year and again in this offseason, has further opened my eyes. He is a talented and hard-working player.

“Last year Adam O'Brien spoke about him being a genuine footy player, no matter where you played him or whatever the role you give him, he just gets the job done.

“Fletcher has proven he is a natural try scorer, he puts himself in the right spot and finds the try line.

“He is a local Newcastle boy through and through, exactly the type of player and person you can build a Club around and we are delighted he is extending his career with the Newcastle Knights.”

A fullback by trade, there was some fear that Kalyn Ponga blocking his way to more permanent minutes could have cost the Knights the youngster, who has been able to negotiate with rivals since November 1.

The three-year extension is an enormous show of faith by both club and player though, with Sharpe likely now targetting becoming the first-choice number six, with all of Will Pryce, Jackson Hastings, Tyson Gamble, Phoenix Crossland and Jack Cogger also fighting for the number six and seven jumpers.