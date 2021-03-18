There may be more exciting games this weekend, and there are certainly games featuring more fancied players, however the game I’m most looking forward to is the Titans vs the Broncos.

Friday night footy presents the South QLD derby. Two winless sides looking for not only their first points of the season but also bragging rights.

Most of the pre-game talk will, rightfully, centre around the David Fifita move. Brisbane see themselves as big brother to the Titans and having lost one of their two young megastars to their nearest rivals, they’ll be looking to send a message.

Not that they’ll admit it.

Expect Kevin Walters and co. to completely avoid any hardline questioning on their former weapon. Deep inside though you know they’ll be smarting and I wouldn’t be shocked if there is a little reminder or two headed his way early on.

In the pure footy stakes, I think this game will well outperform the early chat across social media.

Neither team was bad last week. Brisbane were actually really good in that first half but unfortunately the bounce of the ball simply failed to go their way in their efforts to hold off a fast finishing Eels side.

As for the Titans they weren’t as much bad as they were … ordinary!

I expected the likes of Brimson, Big Tino and Fifita himself to come out breathing fire in their contest against the Warriors. Given all the pre-season talk about their new signings and breaking their finals drought, they kind of went down without a whimper.

A late try to arguably their best player on the day provided a rare highlight but otherwise this game will largely be resigned to the “moving on” basket.

In terms of derbies this game lacks the pure hatred, or the history, of the Eels/Sea Eagles or Bunnies/Roosters clashes but try telling that to fans and players of each club.

If you can pencil in a guaranteed win you’d be hard pressed to find many fans who could pass up the opportunity to cash in on their closest rivals. Not only do the clubs compete for sponsorship, fans and players, but the supporters love little more than walking into work on a Monday morning flouting the team colours in victory.

I expect plenty of points here. Brimson, Fogarty and Taylor were all below their best in Round 1 while you just know Fifita will want to plant one down in the in goal in front of his own fans, or even the travelling Broncs fans.

Brian Kelly’s injury slightly blunts the Titans weapons but Phillip Sammi is a more than handy inclusion. He adds size and power and should see plenty of early ball as the home side look to batter the Broncos edges.

For Brisbane I expect much of the same as they produced last week. Quick ball movement off the back of offloads from Tevita Pangai Jr. He had a ridiculous seven offloads in under 40 minutes of play last weekend. If the Titans are unable to contain him then look for Milford to pop up and target tiring Titans middles.

The clash I’m most looking forward to is in the middle with the aforementioned TPJ and Moeaki Fotuaika.

If you’re a fan of two huge, powerful, hulking forwards in their prime of their careers running at each other for 40+ minutes (and if you’re not then you’re in the wrong game) then Friday night is your night.

Pangai Jr played only 38 minutes in Round 1, which I expect to rise on Friday Night. If he can both stop and get on top of his fellow QLD Origin prop, then the Broncos will go a long way to winning this one.

The Broncos lost Fifita, Ofahengaue, Boyd and added Copley, Mead and Asiata. I think they massively underperformed last year considering the players they have but it's hard to see how the list is *better* this year. It comes down to coaching if you think they'll be better. #NRL — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) March 11, 2021

If Big Mo can rack up 150 metres and allow Fogarty and Brimson space to run at a retreating Broncos defensive line then it could be a long night for those making the short trip down the highway.

Ultimately I believe this will come down to a battle between the playmakers. Sounds simple but largely I can see the two packs cancelling each other out. The backlines are both very capable of piling on points with young Coates beating a potential injury to line up.

In the spine though I give a distinct advantage to the Titans. Despite being the leader of the AJ Brimson appreciation society I’m just unable to find a way where the one, six and seven for the Titans are outplayed by their Brisbane counterparts.

Milford was more than service-able last Friday night but away from Suncorp I don’t know if he can go with Fogarty and Taylor. I’m still not sold on Croft being their best option at seven but again he was hardly a flop in the season opener.

Brimson and Fifita are the keys. No one in the Broncos line up can do what Brimson can. The same can be said for Fifita. The Broncos know first hand the damage he can do, and completely out of nowhere too.

If Brisbane can contain those two linchpins in the Titans attack, then this is well and truly game on.

I just can’t see it happening though. Titans by 8.

Can’t wait for some Friday Night RUGBY LEAGUE BABY!!!