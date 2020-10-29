Home NRL 2020: Team Lists State of Origin: Game 1 Team Lists State of Origin: Game 1 Team Lists The Maroons have named EIGHT debutants! Who are you tipping to win? 🤔 By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS October 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: Cameron Munster of Queensland fends off a tackle by Damien Cook of the Blues during game three of the State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) 2020-11-04T08:50:00ZAdelaide Oval QLD NSW MATCH CENTRE 1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 3 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 4 Dane GagaiDane Gagai 5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 8 Christian WelchChristian Welch 9 Jake FriendJake Friend 10 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 12 Coen HessCoen Hess 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 14 Ben HuntBen Hunt 15 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 16 Jai ArrowJai Arrow 17 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 18 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 19 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 20 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 21 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves James TedescoJames Tedesco 1 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 3 Jack WightonJack Wighton 4 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5 Luke KearyLuke Keary 6 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8 Damien CookDamien Cook 9 Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10 Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner 11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 12 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13 Cody WalkerCody Walker 14 Payne HaasPayne Haas 15 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 16 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 17 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 18 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 19 Nathan BrownNathan Brown 20 Zac LomaxZac Lomax 21 1 COMMENT Blues by 18 Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News Panthers lock Isaah Yeo doesn’t want to go anywhere October 30, 2020 “We’re not here to rebuild”: Griffin October 30, 2020 Rugby league great convinced a teenage prodigy to switch to rivals October 30, 2020 Report: Tigers great Benji Marshall nearing deal with Cowboys October 30, 2020 Three-way switch following Knight’s departure October 30, 2020 Follow Us134,837FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow
