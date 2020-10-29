BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: Cameron Munster of Queensland fends off a tackle by Damien Cook of the Blues during game three of the State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
2020-11-04T08:50:00ZAdelaide Oval
QLD
NSW
MATCH CENTRE
1 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
4 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Christian WelchChristian Welch
9 Jake FriendJake Friend
10 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Coen HessCoen Hess
13 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
 
14 Ben HuntBen Hunt
15 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
16 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
17 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
 
18 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
19 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
20 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
21 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 3
Jack WightonJack Wighton 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner 11
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 
Cody WalkerCody Walker 14
Payne HaasPayne Haas 15
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 16
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 17
 
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 18
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 19
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 20
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 21

1 COMMENT