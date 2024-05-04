Newcastle Knights half Tyson Gamble has confirmed his desire to remain at the club for his next contract.

Gamble, who is in his second full season at the Knights after shifting from the Brisbane Broncos, has been in and out of the team to start the 2024 season with the club working through their halves options following the off-season acquisition of Jack Cogger.

Gamble said he has grown to love the region and has no intention to uproot his life to move on, but also admitted rugby league is a business.

"I love Newcastle. I've made it at a home, my partner has made a home, so we don't want to go, but at the end of the day, footy is a business so it has to go both ways, but like I said, I'll let my footy do the talking.

Despite the uncertainty around the club's first choice halves pairing, and the fact Gamble hasn't spoken to his manager recently, he said he wants to get it sorted soon and lock down his future in the Hunter, pointing to his strong performance last time out at NRL level as the level he can play at.

"To be honest with you, I haven't spoken to my manager for a bit. I leave that to him," Gamble told the media this week.

"I'm back playing NRL [after being dropped to the NSW Cup] and I want to put my best foot forward. If I can keep playing the way I did on the weekend and putting those performances in, I think the contract side of it will handle itself. Like I said, I haven't had too much contact with my manager."

"It would be [something I want to get sorted] but at the end of the day, your footy does all the talking. I probably didn't start the year how I would have liked, but I've started enjoying footy again and I think my first game back, I put in a performance I can proud of and I think I showed the club what I can really do. It's just about doing that week in and week out now."

Gamble, who is now 27 years of age, has played 55 NRL games, with 30 of those coming at the Knights after a three-year stint at the Brisbane Broncos and his debut match at the Wests Tigers before that.