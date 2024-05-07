The Sydney Roosters have reportedly become the front runner to land the signature of Dane Gagai.

The Newcastle Knights' outside back, who has 275 games of NRL experience to go with a significant State of Origin career for the Queensland Maroons, is off-contract with the Knights at the end of 2024.

At 33 years of age, Gagai is closer to the end of his career than the start, but it hasn't deterred the Roosters from looking to bring in his experience on significant money, using a portion of the war chest they have accumulated from a number of high profile exits.

Trent Robinson's side are set to lose Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii (both rugby union) from their outside backs at the end of the season, while Daniel Tupou could also pull the plug on his career.

Billy Smith is the first man in for the Roosters, but it comes as little surprise the club are looking for experience and talent, with News Corp reporting they have offered Gagai a two-year deal - that deal would take him through to the season where he is 35 years of age, and could well wrap up his career.

Gagai isn't set on leaving the Knights yet though, with it being understood his current club have offered him a one-year deal with a possible option into a second year.

The Knights want to retain Gagai, but also won't break the bank for his services given their talent across the backline which has already, or needs to be extended and upgraded in the coming years. Bradman Best has already committed his long-term future in a major boost for Adam O'Brien's side.

It's understood the biggest road block for Gagai and a move to Sydney is the impact on his family, but that a decision will be made either way this week.

Able to play at centre or on the wing, he would bring the Roosters flexibility given the quality and number of players they are about to lose, and allow Robinson and his recruitment staff to be able to hit the open market for other players in either role.

It had previously been reported the Roosters were interested in obtaining the services of Zac Lomax before the disgruntled Dragon elected to link up with the Parramatta Eels from the start of 2025.