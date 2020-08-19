The future of Warriors pair Bunty Afoa and Patrick Herbert remains unclear as the club continues to off-load their squad for the preparation of the 2021 season, reports stuff.co.nz.

Afoa has been told by the Warriors that he is free to negotiate with rival clubs, with the 23-year-old having missed the entire 2020 season due to an ACL injury and now being available for a move across the Tasman.

The Warriors prop is unlikely to find minutes in the senior squad for next season, with the best interest for both the club and Afoa to go their separate ways a year prior to his contract’s expiry.

Out-of-contract Herbert will be playing for his future for the remainder of the current season as the Auckland-based club weigh up their options for life after 2020.

It is understood that the Warriors are yet to decide on whether to offer the outside back an extension, with the 23-year-old already battling a hamstring injury.

Herbert sustained the injury at training on Tuesday and will miss this week’s clash against the Bulldogs on Sunday.

While he has impressed with three tries in his last two weeks, Herbert will hope the club are less focused on his poor run of form in the first half of the season.