Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson's future remains unclear after he reportedly underwent a series of neurological examinations.

The second-rower has remained out of the team indefinitely after suffering yet another concussion in Round 10 against the Brisbane Broncos - he clashed heads with teammate Blaize Talagi and appeared to stumble afterwards.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald understands that he has told the club's medical staff that he has been dealing with persistent headaches and dizziness, with sources confirming that he is feeling the effects of a concussion.

Matterson, unfortunately, has a history of concussions from his time at the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers, whilst he also missed several games in the 2022 season due to head knocks.

Despite the club not commenting on the situation, it is understood that he is being given every opportunity to play on Monday week against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"He hasn't been available for the past three weeks and the club has said he has been out due to illness," Michael Chammas said on Nine.

"He's had a series of neurological examinations over the past few weeks and there are concerns that he is suffering from a bout of dizziness and headaches.

"He's had a history of concussion-related issues and he hasn't played for Parramatta since round 10. He's still feeling the effects of a head knock with Blaize Talagi.

"It's a week-to-week proposition and any time he gets close to playing, he suffers from those headaches and dizziness."