A frontrunner has reportedly emerged for the signature of NSW Blues and Wests Tigers front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu after he was granted permission to explore his options elsewhere.

The prop is contracted at the Tigers until the end of the 2025 season but has clauses in his contract that allow him to test the open market at the end of this season.

Last week, the club's CEO Shane Richardson confirmed that he was cleared to officially negotiate with rival clubs. This came despite a multi-million dollar offer from the Tigers still being on the table.

It is understood that the Wests Tigers have tabled him a five-year contract extension worth around $4 million but he has yet to accept despite giving no indication that he wants to leave. As his future remains unclear, News Corp reports that the Melbourne Storm have emerged as the frontrunners to sign him while the Raiders and Dragons have also confirmed their interest in him. Play Now! “Stefano is a top quality player and we're interested in top quality players,” Furner told the publication. “Stefano's management is aware of our serious interest.”

While the Storm, Raiders, and Dragons remain in the race to sign Stefano Utoikamanu, multiple clubs, such as the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, and Sydney Roosters, have all indicated that they will not be involved, per News Corp.

It is understood that the Canterbury Bulldogs are not interested in entering the bidding war for his services but are still closely monitoring his situation, as are the Dolphins.

Depending on the uncertain playing future of the injured Thomas Flegler, the club is keeping a close eye on him and could potentially make a play for him in the future.

“We will definitely have a look at it and talk to Stefano,” Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said on The Continous Call on 2GB.