The Wests Tigers have emerged as the favourites to land Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr.

It has been widely reported that Addo-Carr is looking for a release from the final year of his contract on compassionate grounds to return to Sydney.

A return the Tigers is on the cards, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that coach Michael Maguire has spoken to the speedster about playing him at his preferred fullback position.

Fox Sports reports that the Storm attempted to facilitate a player swap with the Tigers – with Craig Bellamy wanting young gun Tommy Taulau in return.

The Tigers are looking to add star power to their backline after missing out on Latrell Mitchell, and Addo-Carr would fit the bill.

Addo-Carr last week signed with Sydney-based Crown Sports Management to help secure his move to a Sydney club at the end of the season.

The cashed-up Canterbury Bulldogs are also keen to sign the NSW Origin star.

Addo-Carr played 10 games for the Tigers in 2016 before joining the Storm the following season.