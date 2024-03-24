The Melbourne Storm are facing uncertainty surrounding the return of star playmaker Cameron Munster, despite signs of improvement in his groin injury.

As the undefeated Storm gear up to face the Newcastle Knights, who are coming off a narrow defeat in Townsville, they find themselves without Munster for the third consecutive round.

Munster's partner Jahrome Hughes is suspended, paving the way for Jonah Pezet and Tyran Wishart to take on the halves duties.

Speaking ahead of the clash, coach Craig Bellamy addressed Munster's condition, revealing "He looks like he's improved this week but it's been stated before, he's been up and down." Despite the positive signs, Bellamy appeared cautiously optimistic, acknowledging the inconsistency in his star five-eighth's recovery.

He also praised Pezet and Wishart's readiness despite the late decision not to appeal Hughes's suspension. "In the limited time this week they've done a good job so hopefully that will continue on Sunday night."

Meanwhile, the Knights have made their own adjustments, with former Panther Jack Cogger set to start at halfback, relegating Jackson Hastings to the bench. Bellamy acknowledged Cogger's experience and abilities, stating, "He's mainly been coming on a dummy-half but he's a very accomplished player and we know he's going to do a good job for them."